Toasty Nominated for Best MILB Mascot

February 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Toasty has been nominated by USA Today as a contender for Best Minor League Baseball Mascot as part of the outlet's 2024 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards. Fans can vote once a day here for Toasty to take home the award. Voting ends Monday, March 11 and the winner will be announced on 10best on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Mountain time.

This is the first time since Toasty was created in 2019 that he's been nominated for the award.

For more updates on the Rocky Mountain Vibes, follow us on social media, @vibesbaseball on X and Instagram.

