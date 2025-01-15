Jackalopes Double Down on Rhinos 9-4 in Game 2

January 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Odessa Jackalopes 7 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - Rhinos play host this weekend as the Odessa Jackalopes pay us a visit! The puck dropped here in the Sun City and the sparks begin to fly as both teams fight for control of the ice. Hunter Toms starts off the Jackalopes tonight with their first goal at the 5:36 mark followed not even 30 seconds later by the Rhinos answering back with one of our own. At the end of the first the game would be tied at 1-1. After the first intermission the Jackalopes start to put the pressure on, taking two goals courtesy of Jack L'Esperance and Nicholas Puricelli for a 3-1 lead by just under the 12 minute mark. Trent Anfinson scores and brings the Rhinos back within one point, but the Jackalopes wouldn't let any point go unchecked, putting Odessa ahead with a 4-2 lead at the end of the second period. After one more intermissions the competition reaches it's climax as both teams fight even harder for any inch of ground. For eleven minutes in the third neither team is able to break through, but Beckett Hinchsliff brings the Rhinos back within one point, but yet again the Jackalopes manage to keep their two-goal lead by taking yet another for themselves, giving them a 5-3 lead at 12:22 into the period. Tyler Kedzo snags a goal for the Rhinos, but unfortunately it would be the last of the night as the Jackalopes' Marcus Fechko and Caden Ghiossi score twice more. Odessa takes Game #1 with a 7-4 victory over the Rhinos.

Saturday: Odessa Jackalopes 9 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - Saturday evening descends as both teams return to the ice for Game #2! The puck dropped to fierce competition as the puck is tossed up and down the ice. Defense on both sides holds firm but the Jackalopes see cracks and take the opportunity to take back-to-back goals at just over seven minutes into the period for a 2-0 lead. Not even five minutes later and the Rhinos give Odessa a taste of their own medicine and tie it up as Roope Tuomioska and Trent Anfinson take two goals. Jackalopes take one more goal and take a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period. Benjamin Winklemann comes back in the second with an early goal for the Rhinos, tying it up at 3-3 for the next few minutes. We'd see another exchange of points as both teams both take one more each at the 11:37 and 12:37 mark respectively for yet another tie, this time at 4-4. However it would be the Jackalopes that run away with the lead, taking two consecutive goals in the last three minutes of the period, putting themselves in the lead a 6-4. After one final intermission we take to the ice one final time this weekend. Unfortunately for the Rhinos, the Jackalopes continue their momentum and take two more early goals as Caden Ghiossi and Jordan Murray make it 8-4. With one final goal from Charlie Smith the Jackalopes would lead game #2 with a 9-4 victory.

