Netusil Lands on NHL CSB Report

January 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Minnesota Wilderness forward Frantisek Netusil is used to being in exclusive company. The 17-year-old from Prague, Czechia, currently leads the Wilderness in scoring with 30 points and in goals with 19. He is currently tied for seventh in the NAHL in goal scoring and is still the only player to win two Midwest Division Star of the Week awards during the 2024-25 season.

This week the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Bureau put Netusil in another exclusive club. The junior hockey rookie is the only skater currently playing in the NAHL to be named to the CSB's Mid-Term Rankings for North American skaters. The ranking is compiled to indicate the best forwards and defensemen eligible to be selected in next summer's NHL draft. The CSB places Netusil as the 155 th top prospect of all skaters playing for North American junior, college and high school teams that are draft-eligible.

At 155, Netusil would be a potential 5 th round NHL draft pick, although teams will also have separate lists to consider for goaltenders as well as draft-eligible players currently in Europe that could impact if and when Netusil is drafted.

Netusil is a 5'10", 170-pound right-hander that is committed to play college hockey at Western Michigan.

He and the Wilderness next meet the Chippewa Steel in a home/home series this weekend. The 2-game set kicks off Friday night in Chippewa Falls, WI, before the teams switch venues Saturday night for a rematch in Cloquet.

