Away this Weekend, Back in Action at the Sully January 24

January 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines head south this weekend to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears in a two game series, the first time the two have seen each other since opening weekend in early October.

After last weekend's sweep, the Wolverines sit in first place within the Midwest Division, and fifth in the league overall.

This weekend leads up to the Wolverines next home series, January 24th & 25th against the Brown Bears.

January 24th & 25th The Sully Gold Era is here, and the Wolverines will be stepping out the next home weekend in specialty sweaters that will be available for auction through the intermissions and online on DASH.

LA Fire Relief The Wolverines are raffling off Kenny McIlwain's Sully Gold Era jersey to raise money for his efforts in providing relief to his hometown.

Tickets are $5 on DASH, and the winner will be drawn Friday, January 24th. All money raised from his jersey raffle will go directly to families in need and provide supplies for volunteers.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.