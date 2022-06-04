Jack Flaherty Expected to Make Rehab Start with Springfield on Sunday

June 4, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that RHP Jack Flaherty is expected to make a Major League Rehab Start for Springfield this Sunday, June 5. Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson is also expected to continue his MLB Rehab Assignment on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

The Cardinals play the Arkansas Travelers at 5:35pm on Sunday. Sunday is also Purina Bark in the Park and the St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Bobblehead/Pet Photo Frame Giveaway (2,000), as well as Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Click below to get your tickets right now.

Flaherty, 26, has been one of the most dominant starters in baseball since his first big league season in 2018, being only one of three pitchers to record an opponent batting average below .200 (.198) and a strikeout percentage of 24% or higher (29.1%), joining Justin Verlander (.185, 35.1%) and Jacob deGrom (.189, 34.7%). In 93 career games and 90 career starts, Flaherty is 32-24 with a 3.34 ERA and 567 strikeouts in 487.1 innings.

He went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA last year, following his most impressive campaign in 2019 when he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts, finishing 4th in National League Cy Young Award voting that season. He struck out 231 batters with only 55 walks in 2019, becoming only the third pitcher since 1885 to be younger than 24 years old and record a season with 230 or more strikeouts, 55 or fewer walks and an ERA of 2.75 or lower.

A former 1st round pick out of Harvard-Westlake (CA) High School in 2014, Flaherty authored one of the most impressive opening months to a season in Springfield history in 2017 when he went 7-2 with a 1.42 ERA through 10 starts before being promoted to AAA-Memphis.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.