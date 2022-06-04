Drillers Saturday Game Postponed
June 4, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Saturday night's game between the Tulsa Drillers and the San Antonio Missions was postponed in adherence to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols due to health issues within the San Antonio roster.
A decision on the status of Sunday's game will be announced later.
