Jack Berry Returns to Peoria

November 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - On Wednesday, goaltender Jack Berry returned to Peoria following a brief call up to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL. Berry has one of Peoria's two wins so far this season, a 3-2 victory against Macon on October 23. While in Atlanta he did not see any playing time. Berry will be available for the Rivermen this weekend as they take on the Quad City Strom and the Evansville Thunderbolts at Carver Arena.

In addition, the Rivermen have waived goaltender Bailey MacBurnie, who himself saw no action in his one game dressed in Evansville.

Join the new wave of Rivermen hockey by becoming a 2021-22 season ticket holder! Click HERE for more information. Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021

Jack Berry Returns to Peoria - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.