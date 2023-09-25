J.T. Walters Set to Return for 2023-24 Season

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the return of defenseman J.T. Walters for the 2023-24 season. With Walters re-signed, Binghamton adds another right-handed shot to their blue-line group.

Walters has recorded over 150 games played in the FPHL across the regular seasons and playoffs since he joined the league in 2018. Not known for his offensive production, last year Walters scored three goals and tallied eight assists, one of which was a game-winner. As a true defensive-defenseman, Walters shuts down opposing teams in front of his own net. He went on to finish the season with a rating of +10. Walters had also finished the previous seasons with a positive +/- rating.

The organization is excited to announce that J.T. has made a full recovery from the injury he sustain in last year's division final. Walters is scheduled to be in town for training camp beginning in October, marking the start of his 5th season as a professional.

