Wolves Sign Fabulous Forward

September 25, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - We are extremely excited to announce the healthy return of Fabian Lehner. Fab is back for another season in Watertown. While Lehner showed huge upside with the Wolves in his first season, it was cut short due to injury. Give Fab the welcome back he deserves!

The Wolves are hosting 40+ players this Thursday and Friday (2 sessions) for our newly formed Free Agent Camp. Fans are encouraged to join us on Friday, September 29th for a 7pm puck drop. Free Admission to all. Email the Wolves if you haven't locked in your season tickets! Watertownwolvessales@gmail.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.