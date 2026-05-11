CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

"It's the BEST Game in the World, and You Should be Playing It with Joy"

Published on May 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


FULL VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/We5neYHJwx4

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2026


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