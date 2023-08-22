It's a Pennant Race and the Owlz Are Back Home this Weekend

The Northern Colorado Owlz are just 2.5 games behind the division-leading Rocky Mountain Vibes and return to Future Legends Field THIS WEEKEND to take on the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

The series starts Friday night on Hometown Heroes Night with FREE tickets available for military/veterans, police, firefighters, EMS and healthcare workers. Those eligible can show their ID/badge at the box office on gamely or use the code HOMETOWNHERO when buying tickets online.

Saturday night is 80's NIGHT with chair back tickets for just $19.80!

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with Augtoberfest, with the first 50 fans receiving an Owlz beer stein from Peculier Ales. Also, all bleacher tickets for Sunday are $5!

ROAD CLOSURE INFO - https://windsorprojectconnect.com/257-eastman-construction

