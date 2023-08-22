Late Push Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Range Riders

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 6-game slate on the road on Tuesday evening opposite the Glacier Range Riders at Glacier Bank Park. After winning 5 of 6 opposite the Range Riders in a 6-game series last month, Missoula would enter the series with confidence. The PaddleHeads had also seen good success opposite Tuesday night's starting pitcher for Glacier Jonathan Clark having found the win column in 2 other games he started in against Missoula. To say Clark would not be in line with what had happened in the past would be a huge understatement in what would prove to be a special night on the mound for the rookie.

The Southern California native would take a no-hit bit into the 8th inning allowing Glacier to lead most of the way. Missoula's McClain O'Connor would finally break up the no hit bid with 2-outs recorded in the top of the 8th hitting a line drive down the right field line. This would lead to Clark being pulled out of the game. The crowd at Glacier Bank Park would rise to their feet in a standing ovation when Clark exited the game having been brilliant through 7 2/3. Missoula would go on to tally 2 runs after the departure of Clark to challenge Glacier late but would ultimately fall just short in a 3-2 loss in game 1 of the series.

