It's a Grand Night for the Ducks in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 13-8 on Friday night in the opener of a four-game weekend series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster took a 2-0 advantage versus Long Island starting pitcher Brendan Feldmann in the bottom half of the first inning when Alejandro de Aza plated Caleb Gindl and Blake Allemand with a two-base hit to left centerfield. Long Island answered right back in the top of the second against Barnstormers starter Zach Smith as the visitors scored five times to open up a 5-2 advantage, highlighted by a two-run home run to right centerfield off the bat of Hector Sanchez, an RBI base knock from Vladimir Frias and a sacrifice fly produced by Steve Lombardozzi.

The Ducks made it 8-2 in their favor just one frame later thanks to back-to-back ribeye steaks from Johnni Turbo and Frias along with a bases loaded walk issued to L.J. Mazzilli. A solo blast from Blake Allemand and a two-run shot by Blake Gailen got Lancaster to within 8-6 in fifth, but Daniel Fields answered right back the next half inning by blasting a majestic grand slam home run to right field to extend the Flock's cushion to 12-6 as Long Island tallied their fifth salami of 2021 en route to their sixth consecutive victory overall.

Feldmann (6-3) picked up the win, giving up six runs on five hits (two home runs) in five innings on the mound, walking five and striking out three while hitting one batter. Smith (1-4) suffered the loss, allowing eight runs (six earned) on five hits (one home run) over four innings pitched, walking seven while striking out a pair. Frias led the offensive outburst with three hits to go along with two runs batted in and his 15th stolen base of the campaign.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game series on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (9-2, 4.88) gets the start for the Flock against Barnstormers lefty Augie Sylk (4-4, 8.56).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 17, to begin a three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by NYCB. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

