It Just Hits: CFL
Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
These Fans. That Catch. The Moment. The Hype. IT JUST HITS.
The 2026 season kicks off June 4 at 7:30 PM ET. Catch Week 1 on TSN, RDS, CBS Sports and CFL+.
#CFLKickoff
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026
- Toronto at Hamilton in Week 7 Shifts to 7:30 p.m. Kickoff - CFL
- Lions Unveil Pacific Frost Uniforms, Drawing Inspiration from Elements That Define British Columbia - B.C. Lions
- Stampeders Begin Regular Season on Friday - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks, Federated Co-Operatives Limited, Announce Community & Ticketing Partnership - Edmonton Elks
- Week 1 in the CFL - CFL
- Tiger-Cats Announce Partnership with Forty Creek Whisky to Raise the Bar on Game-Day Experience - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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