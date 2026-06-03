It Just Hits: CFL

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







These Fans. That Catch. The Moment. The Hype. IT JUST HITS.

The 2026 season kicks off June 4 at 7:30 PM ET. Catch Week 1 on TSN, RDS, CBS Sports and CFL+.

#CFLKickoff







Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.