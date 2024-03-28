Isotopes to Host Opening Night Tomorrow

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their 21st season and host 2024 Opening Night tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the first contest of a three-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the first homestand of the 2024 season:

Tomorrow, March 29 at 6:35 pm

Ear Flap Hat giveaway, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine (first 3,000 fans)

Pre-Game check presentation to the City of Albuquerque and Mayor Tim Keller of nearly $1.8 million for rent and surcharge payments from the 2023 season. The cumulative amount since the club's inaugural 2003 season now totals nearly $34 million (average of $1.69 million/year).

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Volcano Vista's Boy's Varsity Basketball coach Greg Brown, who guided the Hawks to their third-straight 5A State Championship earlier this month. The entire Volcano Vista team will also be recognized Pre-Game.

Team introductions down the foul lines with the presentation of the colors by Bernalillo County Fire Rescue and the Rio Rancho Fire Department Joint Color Guard followed by the National Anthem, performed by Ambush Brass

The singing of God Bless America will take place during the seventh inning stretch, performed by Catherine Powdrell

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, March 30 at 6:35 pm

Isotopes Adult Jersey Hoodie giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico's CW (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, March 31 at 1:35 pm

Pre-Game Easter Candy Hunt on the field (12:30 - 1:00 PM, candy courtesy of Smith's)

Magnet Schedule giveaway, courtesy of Maddox Management LLC (first 3,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

