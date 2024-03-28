Chihuahuas Opening Week Features Exciting Promotions at Southwest University Park

EL PASO - Chihuahuas Baseball is back! Opening Day at home is slated for Tuesday, April 2nd when they take on the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the defending World Series Champions Texas Rangers. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the general public and first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

The first 3,000 guests through the gates with paid admission will receive an Opening Day commemorative Rally Towel presented by Mattress Firm. Tickets for Opening Day are going fast, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pageantry of

the pregame activities. Tickets can be purchased at epchihuahuas.com.

The six-game series versus the Express includes the NEW 6-4-3 Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center. The new 6-4-3 features $6 12 oz NUTRL seltzer, $4 regular hot dogs, $3 12 oz canned beer, and $3 small fountain drinks.

Friday boasts a Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by Southwest University. The first 1,500 guests through the gates, in attendance, and with paid admission will receive one Short Sleeve Hoodie. It is also Friar Friday presented by KISS FM and fans are encouraged to wear brown and gold as the players will sport their San Diego Padres-themed jerseys.

Saturday is 90s Night featuring the first specialty jersey of the season. ---The Chihuahuas will wear 90s-inspired jerseys that will be available for auction starting Opening Day (April 2) and concludes on the final out of Saturday's game. A postgame Fireworks Spectacular will feature dazzling fireworks, choreographed to 90s music.

The series concludes in a Sunday day game with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. Sunday features the $5 Kids Meal. The meal includes a small hot dog, a small drink, a small bag of chips, and a dessert. After the game, kids 12 and under can take a turn around the bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence.

The Chihuahuas are also offering a ticket savings for Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday games presented by AT&T. Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to a 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

A complete list of homestand promotions follows or can be found at epchihuahuas.com. As a reminder, Southwest University Park is a cashless and clear bag/no bag venue.

Season Seat Memberships are still available. Premium areas and groups are also available for purchase by calling 915-533-BASE (2273), by texting 915-666-2005, or by emailing tickets@epchihuahuas.com.

For more information on tickets, advertising opportunities, promotional updates, along with player and team information can be found at epchihuahuas.com.

ABOUT THE EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS

The El Paso Chihuahuas are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas provide family, fun entertainment and are committed to providing the highest quality and most memorable entertainment. The Chihuahuas want guests to leave with memories that will last a lifetime. For more information on the El Paso Chihuahuas, please visit EPChihauhuas.com.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

OPENING DAY | TUESDAY, April 2, 2024 | 6:35 P.M.

Giveaway: Rally Towels presented by Mattress Firm

First 3,000 guests through the gates, in attendance, and with paid admission will receive one Opening Day Rally Towel presented by Mattress Firm. The limit is one per person while supplies last.

Jersey Auction: The first game-worn jersey auction of the year will feature 90s inspired jerseys the team will wear Saturday, April 5. The auction begins Opening Day, Tuesday, April 2 and concludes on the final out of Saturday's game. To view jerseys and to bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677. The proceeds benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation with all monies staying local.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, 2024 | 6:35 P.M.

Game Highlight: Seniors Eat Free

Seniors, ages 60 years and over, may receive a free Hot Dog Meal (hotdog, kettle chips, 24 oz fountain drink) with valid ID.

Jersey Auction: The auction continues and concludes on the final out of Saturday's game. To view jerseys and to bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677. The proceeds benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation with all monies staying local.

Ticket Offer: GovX.com Savings presented by AT&T

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive a 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2024 | 6:35 P.M.

Game Highlight: 6-4-3 Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

$6 12 oz NUTRL

$4 Regular Hot Dogs

$3 12 oz canned beer

$3 Small Fountain Drink

Jersey Auction: The auction continues and concludes on the final out of Saturday's game. To view jerseys and to bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677. The proceeds benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation with all monies staying local.

Ticket Offer: GovX.com Savings presented by AT&T

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2024 | 6:35 P.M.

Giveaway: Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by Southwest University

The first 1,500 guests through the gates, in attendance, and with paid admission will receive one Short Sleeve Hoodie presented by Southwest University. The limit is one per person while supplies last.

Game Highlight: Friar Friday presented by KISS FM

The Chihuahuas are paying homage to their parent club, the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas will wear brown and yellow jerseys on most Friday games, with a Swinging Dog Tank Top as a featured giveaway on April 28.

Jersey Auction: The auction continues and concludes on the final out of Saturday's game. To view jerseys and to bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677. The proceeds benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation with all monies staying local.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2024 | 6:35 P.M.

Game Highlight: Fireworks Spectacular Saturday

We're blowing up the night sky with the best fireworks & light display in El Paso!

Game Highlight: 90s Night

Don't go chasing waterfalls ... Break out the chokers, scrunchies, and overalls along with those bedazzled denim jackets as we're taking it back to the 90s! It's a night for Gen-Xers to reminisce about the glory days of Saved by the Bell, My So Called Life, & Fresh Prince of Bel Air as well as artists like Celine Dion, TLC, and Backstreet Boys, because you know Groove is in the Heart!

Jersey Auction: The team will wear 90s-inspired jerseys to go along with the 90s Night theme. The jerseys will be auctioned off starting Opening Day and conclude on the final out of the game. To view the jerseys up for auction and to place a bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677. The proceeds benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation with all monies staying local.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 2024 | 12:05 P.M.

Game Highlight: Day Baseball

Who doesn't love America's Pastime & an early afternoon in the sun with friends and fun? Join us for DAY BASEBALL!

Game Highlight: $5 Kids Meal

Children, 12 years of age and younger, may receive a $5 kids meal.

Game Highlight: Kids Run the Bases Presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Kids 12 and under can take a turn around the bases postgame.

Ticket Offer: GovX.com Savings presented by AT&T

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive a 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

