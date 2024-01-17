Isotopes to Host In-Person Job Fair this Saturday
January 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced they are hosting an in-person Job Fair this Saturday morning from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The organization, along with Oak View Group (OVG) Hospitality, is looking to fill dozens of seasonal part-time positions needed to staff the nearly 100 events that are scheduled at the facility in 2024.
"Whether someone is looking for their first job or a retirement job or even someone looking to help supplement their income, working at the ballpark is a great opportunity for everyone," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "We're always in need of folks who are great ambassadors for our organization and who enjoy providing excellent customer service to our fans. Our seasonal employees are vital to our operation."
Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Isotopes website for further information about the available positions before arriving at the Job Fair. Attendees may print and fill out an Isotopes application or a concessions application in advance of this Saturday in order to expedite the process. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
Attendees to the Job Fair should access the facility via the third base entrance on the west side of the ballpark.
Employees can expect most positions to run from mid-March through mid-October. A complete list of available positions is listed below.
Isotopes Positions:
Oak View Group (OVG) Hospitality Positions:
Access Controller Bartender
Bag Checker Cashier
Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant Catering Runner
Cleaning Staff Catering Supervisor
Gate Greeter Concession Stand Leader
Fun Zone Attendant Concession Supervisor
Grounds Crew Cook
Mascot Performer Dishwasher
Metal Detector/Divestor Prep Cook
Music Operator Warehouse
Parking Attendant
Pro Shop Attendant
Promo Crew
Security
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Videoboard Operator
