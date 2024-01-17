New LED Video Boards Installed at Dell Diamond Ahead of 2024 Season

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express have partnered with Formetco Sports to install new, state-of-the-art LED video boards. The new main videoboard in left field, along with the outfield ribbon boards, will feature 43 percent more LEDs than the previous boards. The refreshed look will provide fans with a crisp and elevated experience at Dell Diamond for years to come.

The new boards will make an official debut on February 23 when the Karbach Round Rock Classic begins play at Dell Diamond.

"We're so thrilled to partner with an industry leader such as Formetco to upgrade our LED video boards for the 2024 season," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "We pride ourselves on providing first-class entertainment for our guests and I think our fans will be blown away with the enhanced in-park experience this new technology will bring."

While the overall size of the board will remain the same, the number of pixels will drastically improve the look and feel of the boards. The previous board included 619.35 LEDs per square foot whereas the new board includes 1088.7 LEDs per square foot. The higher pixel quality will result in a more luminous picture for baseball fans.

Along with the new main and outfield boards, fans can expect to see a complete redesign of the in-game layout. The modern and sleek look will allow fans to easily access the most important information regarding that night's game while sponsors will see their advertisements perform sharper than ever before.

"We are not only excited about the size of this project, but working with Ryan Sanders Baseball and the Triple-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Texas Rangers has been a great opportunity," Vice President of Strategic Partnership of Formetco Matt Leech said.

To go along with the LED boards, the Express will also be upgrading their in-house cameras. An upgrade to 1080p resolution, as well as a 59.94 frame rate, will make Dell Dingers and defensive gems clearer than ever before.

The Express kick off the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

