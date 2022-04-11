Isotopes to Honor Mayors Baca, Keller as Part of Opening Night Ceremonies

The Albuquerque Isotopes return home tomorrow for Opening Night, and there are several special ceremonies planned as the club launches its 20th year celebration by bridging the past and present together. Opening Night ceremonies will be held on the field prior to the 6:35 PM first pitch against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Pre-game festivities will begin when the Isotopes present the City of Albuquerque with their annual rent check payment (totaling a cumulative amount of more than $30 million since the club's inaugural 2003 season), then Team President Ken Young will address the crowd.

The first pitch ceremonies will have a mix of "then and now," as former Albuquerque Mayor Jim Baca is slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch with current Mayor Tim Keller behind the plate." In 2001, Baca was in office and spearheaded the movement to build Isotopes Park for the return of professional baseball to the Duke City.

Both teams will be introduced and line up on the respective baselines for the presentation of the colors by the Eldorado High School Reserve Officers' Training Corps, which will be followed by the National Anthem as performed by Catherine Powdrell.

Gates open at 5:30 tomorrow, and the first 2,000 fans will receive an Orbit Fleece Blanket, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine.

