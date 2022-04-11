Salt Lake Bees Begin 2022 Home Schedule Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees begin their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12 with a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A Oakland A's). Below are game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark during the homestand.

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks are 50% off.

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night.

Thursday, April 14 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, April 15 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Bees Beanie giveaway to first 1,500 fans.

Saturday, April 16 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Postgame Kids Run.

Sunday, April 17 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 1:05 p.m.

- Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

The Bees are coming off a 4-2 road trip to Tacoma to start the season. Salt Lake pitching allowed a league-low 12 runs over the six-game series while scoring 42, the most in the Pacific Coast League. The Bees were led offensively by Magneuris Sierra on the road trip. Sierra hit two home runs and drove in nine in Tacoma, while Michael Stefanic collected eight hits in four games and is holding a .421 average coming home to Salt Lake.

