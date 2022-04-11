Sugar Land Space Cowboys to Hold Home Opener Tuesday vs. Round Rock

April 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are set to host their first-ever homestand under their new brand as the Houston Astros Triple A affiliate, beginning with their Home Opener at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field vs.the Round Rock Express.

Gates for the Home Opener will open at 6 p.m. and all fans in attendance will receive a Space Cowboys magnet schedule. To purchase tickets for the Home Opener and all Space Cowboys games through May 22, visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

For media wishing to apply for full-season 2022 Space Cowboys media credentials, please email rposner@astros.com. For single-game credentials, fill out the single-game credential application at slspacecowboys.com/media.

Space Cowboys manager Mickey Storey and select players will be available on the first-base side warning track during batting practice from 4-5 p.m.

Below is an overview of promotions and giveaways for the Space Cowboys upcoming homestand (presented by Constellation):

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, vs. Round Rock

Home Opener - Join us as we play our first-ever game as the Space Cowboys at Constellation Field. Every fan in attendance will receive a Space Cowboys magnet schedule, as well as a commemorative ticket stub to mark the historic day.

Shoe Auction - A pair of customized Space Cowboys Nike Air Force 1 shoes will be auctioned off through the fifth inning of the Home Opener. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Sugar Land Police Officer Ruben Munoz, who was critically injured after his patrol car was struck while on duty in late March. Fans bidding on the shoes must be in attendance for the Home Opener and information on how to bid will be provided on the Constellation Field videoboard throughout the game.

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, April 13 vs. Round Rock

Dollar Dogs (presented by Texas Chili) - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field every Wednesday home game in 2022.

7:05 p.m., Thursday, April 14, vs. Round Rock

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Bud Light) - Every Thursday home game in 2022, fans can purchase $2 domestic draft beers and sodas throughout concession stands at Constellation Field.

7:05 p.m., Friday, April 15, vs. Round Rock

Friday Fireworks (presented by Gentle Ben) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a postgame fireworks show every Friday home game this season.

7:05 p.m., Saturday, April 16, vs. Round Rock

Jose Altuve Replica Space Cowboys Home Jersey (presented by Constellation) - The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Space Cowboys home jersey with the No. 27 on the back in honor of the Astros star second baseman.

2:05 p.m., Sunday, Aprl 17, vs. Round Rock

Ready to Ride T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Amaro Law Firm) - The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a "Ready to Ride" Space Cowboys t-shirt.

Family Four-Pack - Finish out the week with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44 every Sunday home game.

Orion's Kid Club Sundays (Presented by Sugar Mill Montessori School & Meadow Montessori School) - Prior to every Sunday home game, kids can play catch on the Constellation Field outfield. Following the game, kids also get to run the bases. For more information on Orion's Kids Club, please visit slspacecowboys.com/kidsclub.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2022

Sugar Land Space Cowboys to Hold Home Opener Tuesday vs. Round Rock - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.