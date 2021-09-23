Isotopes Team up with ENlace Comunitario for 'Homers That Help'

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







For each home run hit by Triple-A teams (home and road), during the Triple-A Final Stretch of the last 10 games of the season, Major League Baseball will donate $50 per home run to a local charity selected by each team. The club with the most home runs over the 10-game span will generate an additional $5,000 donation for their charity.

The Albuquerque Isotopes have chosen Enlace Comunitario to be the beneficiary of the "Homers That Help" initiative. The mission of Enlace Comunitario is to transform the lives of individuals and their families experiencing domestic violence by working to decrease gender inequity and intimate partner violence in the Latinx immigrant community in Central New Mexico.

The Isotopes' "Final Stretch" begins tonight as they host Reno at 6:35 p.m. to launch their final homestand of the season. The team finishes the regular season with five games at Sacramento from September 29-October 3.

