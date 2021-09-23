Aces Notes

First pitch from Isotopes Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Falling into Good Habits:

- The Aces broke their franchise record for triples in a game for the second-straight game with six three-baggers in Tuesday's 19-4 win over Salt Lake. Reno shattered its previous record of three on Monday by launching four triples into the outfield. Blake Lalli's club become the first team to hit more than five triples in a game since Quad City smacked five against Clinton on Aug. 24, 2015. Five MLB teams have recorded six or more three-baggers in a game, with the Pittsburgh Pirates unloading eight against the St.. Louis Cardinals on May 30, 1925.

- Drew Ellis reached base safely for the 25th-straight game with Reno since July 10, when he launched his first of three doubles in the first inning. The Aces' third baseman went 5-for-5 at the dish with a team-high five RBIs and four runs scored while posting his second three-double game of the year. Since his return on Sept. 10, Ellis is slashing .400/.491/1.000 with seven doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

- Alek Thomas continued to prove why he is ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Diamondbacks' organization with a 4-for-5, four-run showing on Tuesday. During his seven-game hitting stretch, the 21-year-old has put forth a .545/.583/1.182 slash line with five RBIs and 12 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder will look to extend his multi-hit streak to six games in tonight's contest.

- For the second time this season, Thomas has strung together back-to-back four-hit games, becoming the only player in professional baseball to record a pair of consecutive four-hit games in the same year. He is one of five players in Triple-A and one of 12 in all of baseball to register two straight four-hit contests this season. He also joins Collin Cowgill (2011), Mike Freeman (2015), Zach Borenstein (2016), Ildemaro Vargas (2017) and Matt Lipka (2021) as the only players in franchise history to smack four base knocks in two consecutive games. The D-Backs' prospect will look to become the first player since Colorado's Charlie Blackmon on June 13-15, 2019 against San Diego to go on a three-game four-hit streak.

- One day after the No. 3-rated prospect became the second Ace this season to record two triples in a game, Stuart Fairchild matched Thomas and Ben DeLuzio on May 15 against Las Vegas with a pair of his own on Tuesday against Salt Lake.

- Cooper Hummel heads into Thursday's contest with a hit in 10 consecutive contests following his 3-for-3 performance with four RBIs and four runs scored. During his 10-game stretch, the Aces' utilityman is slashing .550/.580/.925 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs on 22 hits. In 16 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .508/.542/.881 slash line with two triples, four homers, six doubles, 24 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Harvesting a Streak:

- Reigning Triple-A Player of the Week Juniel Querecuto put together a solid week of work since Sept. 13. The veteran infielder put forth a 12-for-26 showing with a .462/.500/.846 slash line, a pair of doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored in his six starts to his first weekly accolade.

- The 29-year-old matched former teammate Ildemaro Vargas for the team's season-high hitting streak at 14 games with his 1-for-4 performance on Tuesday. He also bumped his run-scoring stretch to seven games and his RBI streak to five contests with his one run scored and three RBIs against the Bees. Over the last 14-game stretch, the Aces' top hitter is slashing .411/.453/.732 while going 23-for-56 with nine extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

- In his 14 starts since Sept. 6, Querecuto has recorded eight multi-hit games, has registered five games with two or more RBIs and has posted five multi-run contests.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 296 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. The Aces' infielder reached 900 hits in his MiLB career and 100 extra-base hits in Triple-A with his performance on Sept. 19. With six more base knocks, he will reach the 400-hit plateau in MiLB's highest level.

Changing Hands:

- Kenny Hernandez will make his first Triple-A appearance with his start on Thursday. The left-hander has started in 10 of his 13 appearances with Double-A Amarillo, boasting a 2-2 record and a 5.53 ERA.

- Dereck Rodriguez will face Reno for the second time this season, managing to go just 0.1 innings on June 17 and allowing a leadoff solo home run to Josh VanMeter.

Summer's Gone, In Comes Autumn:

- Ryan Weiss has put forth a stellar 10-game stretch since Aug. 9, boasting a 1-0 record with a 2.40 ERA to go along with 20 punchouts in 15.0 innings of work. The opposition is batting .173 over that span against the Aces' right-hander.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed his fourth-straight and 11th scoreless relief performance with Reno out of the bullpen on Tuesday, going one inning and retiring three of the four batters he faced. In his 13 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 19 strikeouts and a 1.84 ERA in 14.2 innings of work.

- Taylor Clarke has looked sharp in his six appearances with Reno this season, striking out six batters and allowing just one unearned run on four hits in six innings of work. The Aces' reliever has held his opponent to a .222 batting average over the six-game stretch.

