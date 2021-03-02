Isotopes Season Schedule Revised to Begin on May 6

March 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced that the start of the Triple-A season will be delayed. The Albuquerque Isotopes are now scheduled to begin the 2021 campaign on May 6, when they are slated to host the Sugar Land Skeeters (AAA-Houston).

For health and safety reasons, Commissioner Rob Manfred has decided to delay the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. Delaying the Triple-A season until May will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the season.

All 120 minor league clubs will open the season concurrently during the first week of May. The Triple-A season is reduced from the original 142 games down to 118 games, with the Isotopes scheduled to play 60 home games. The Isotopes were originally tentatively scheduled to open the season with a 12-game homestand starting on April 8. Those games will not be made up.

"We aren't surprised that MLB has delayed the start of the season, but we are pleased that we now have some extra time to plan given how quickly things are evolving," said John Traub, Isotopes Vice President & General Manager. "Our community is so excited about us being able to play after nearly 600 days without a game. We share their excitement and are continuing to work with State and City officials on our Covid-Safe Practices and reopening protocols. The return of Isotopes Baseball promises to be a wonderful and emotional day for all of us."

When MLB Spring Training ends at the end of March, Triple-A teams are expected to continue training at "alternate site" locations within close driving proximity to their Major League parent cities. The Isotopes and Colorado Rockies are currently working on plans to have the Rockies' alternate site players work out at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park from early April until the season is slated to begin in May. Per current MLB policies, these workouts are expected to be closed to the public.

The Isotopes will announce plans for ticket availability and the promotional calendar in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.