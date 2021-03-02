OKC Dodgers Announce Updated 2021 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY - Major League Baseball has informed all 30 Triple-A teams their 2021 championship season will be delayed by four weeks due to health and safety reasons. As a result, the Oklahoma City Dodgers will now begin their season Thursday, May 6 with a home opener set for Thursday, May 13.

MLB has shared with Triple-A clubs that the reasoning for the move is to allow more time for players to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to joining their Triple-A clubs. It will also ensure players who are eligible to join a Major League Club during April can be more closely monitored at an official alternate training site.

The Triple-A schedule has been trimmed to 120 games from its original 142, with 60 dates for both home and road games. Games previously scheduled in April will not be made up, although two games have been added July 12-13. The remainder of the schedule will remain intact, and as of now, the season will still conclude Sept. 21. The full revised OKC Dodgers' 2021 schedule can be accessed here and is attached to email version of this release.

"It's disappointing to share this news, but we know this decision was made for the right reasons," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We are looking forward to using the extra time before Opening Day to make the return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark all the more special for our fans, while also being hopeful it will allow for more fans to be able to attend games."

After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers will return to play in the newly aligned Triple-A West. The team opens its schedule May 6 on the road against the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) and will play its first home game May 13 against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants). In an effort to reduce travel and benefit player wellness, all series between the Dodgers and their opponents will be six games in length and the team will be idle each Wednesday.

Fans can currently purchase season ticket packages and/or group outings by calling (405) 218-1000 or by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Dodgers will announce their full slate of gameday promotions and season-long promotions in the future. Fireworks Fridays are scheduled to return in 2021, with all Friday home dates featuring postgame fireworks.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will operate with a reduced capacity to begin the 2021 season, and the Dodgers are closely working with the OKC-County Health Department on making the fan experience as safe as possible. A preliminary set of health and safety protocols can be found here with further updates to come.

Even with the delayed start, the Dodgers will still host nearly a full week around Independence Day with games against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) July 1-6. The team will also play at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark surrounding Labor Day Sept. 2-7 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies).

The bulk of games will be against fellow teams in the East Division, including Albuquerque, El Paso (San Diego Padres), Round Rock and Triple-A newcomer Sugar Land (Houston Astros). In addition to Sacramento and Salt Lake, the Dodgers will also receive visits from two other members of the West Division: Las Vegas (Oakland A's) and Reno (Arizona Diamondbacks).

For general inquiries regarding the 2021 season schedule, please call (405) 218-2182 or email info@okcdodgers.com. Outside of baseball, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is always available to host socially distanced events year-round. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2115 for more information.

