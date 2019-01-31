Isotopes, Rockies Exhibition Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for the Albuquerque Isotopes vs. Colorado Rockies exhibition game will go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Isotopes Park Box Office, by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com and abqisotopes.com. The contest will take place on Monday, March 25 at 1:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

It will mark the first meeting between the two clubs since the Rockies and Isotopes affiliation began in 2015. Ticket prices will range from $23 for Reserved Level, $25 Box Level and $35 for Club Level.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Colorado Rockies to Albuquerque in March," said Isotopes Vice President / General Manager John Traub. "We are very appreciative of Dick Monfort, Jeff Bridich, Zach Wilson and the entire Rockies organization in working with us to make this game happen for our fans."

"We are extremely excited to be able to bring Rockies baseball directly to our friends and fans in Albuquerque," said Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich. "Our partnership with Ken Young, John Traub and the rest of the Isotopes has been strong since we linked up in 2015. Coming to Albuquerque will be a great way to help us kick off our 2019 season."

The 2019 season will mark the fifth year of the Rockies and Isotopes partnership. During the past four seasons, Isotopes fans have gotten the chance to see Rockies stars the likes of Trevor Story, Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson, Chad Bettis, Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, Ryan McMahon and David Dahl pass through Albuquerque.

Eighteen members of the 2018 Rockies playoff roster once played for the Isotopes.

The exhibition game will mark the Rockies first trip to Albuquerque since the 2010 exhibition game against the Seattle Mariners. Isotopes Park also hosted Major League teams when the Florida Marlins played the Isotopes in 2004 and when the Texas Rangers met both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Rockies in 2005.

