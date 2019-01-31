All-Session Tickets on Sale for 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

January 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY - All-session tickets for the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are now on sale. The championship will be played in a double-elimination format beginning Wednesday, May 22 and culminate with the championship game Sunday, May 26.

All-session tickets can be purchased by visiting Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets and include all games of the championship, including if-necessary games, totaling 15 contests. Tickets start as low as $69 for terrace seats, with field level seats at $99 and club seats available for $169.

Tickets can also be purchased online here or by calling (405) 218-2180.

Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. Prices start at $12 per session for terrace seats, with field seats $15 per session. Groups can reserve the best seats before single-session tickets go on sale to the public.

The event will consist of two four-team brackets with the first game slated for 9 a.m. Central time May 22 and the championship game May 26 at 1 p.m. Central time. The eight teams with the best conference records - based on winning percentage -in regular-season competition will qualify.

The Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Oklahoma City Dodgers will serve as the championship hosts for the 20th time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, located in the heart of Oklahoma City and the vibrant Bricktown entertainment district.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.