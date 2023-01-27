Isotopes Now Hiring Game Day Positions for 2023 Season

January 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced they are accepting applications for several game day jobs for the 2023 season. These positions are the seasonal, game day opportunities needed to operate New Mexico's premier family entertainment venue for approximately 100 events at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

The application process will be done primarily online, with specific instructions available on the Isotopes website (click here). Applicants can also pick up and drop off their applications at the Isotopes Park Administrative Offices from 9 am - 5 pm Monday through Friday. Job seekers can expect most game day positions to run from early April thru late-mid-October.

"Our seasonal employees are vital to our operation," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "We have a number of employees who've been with us for 20 years, which shows what great part-time jobs these are. We look forward to welcoming a new group of event staff employees into our family."

The Isotopes and Oak View Group, the stadium concessionaire, will be accepting applications for a variety of positions. The following openings are available:

Isotopes Positions: Click here for application Oak View Group Food Services Positions: Click here for application

Access Controller Bartender

Bag Checker Cashier

Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant Catering Runner

Cleaning Staff Catering Supervisor

Gate Greeter Concession Stand Leader

Fun Zone Attendant Concession Supervisor

Grounds Crew Cook

Metal Detector/Divestor Dishwasher

Music Operator Prep Cook

Parking Attendant Warehouse Worker

Pro Shop Attendant

Promo Crew

Security

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Videoboard Operator

