Doskow Earns Major League Broadcasting Promotion
January 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are thrilled to announce that longtime radio and television broadcaster Johnny Doskow has accepted a broadcasting position with the Oakland Athletics.
"Johnny Doskow is synonymous with River Cats baseball," said Chip Maxson, President/COO of the River Cats. "Johnny was a gift to the Sacramento sports landscape for over two decades. His unique spirit was the perfect narrator to many memorable moments in River Cats history, including three Triple-A Championships, a combined no-hitter, and incredibly emotional moments like Drew Robinson's first home run during his storied return to baseball. We are so happy for Johnny."
Doskow, who has 30 years of Minor League Baseball broadcasting experience, will join Ken Korach and/or Vince Cotroneo for select games throughout the 2023 season.
The North Tarrytown, New York native has called West Sacramento home for 22 seasons, as the voice of the River Cats, calling 12 Division titles, five Pacific Coast League Championships, and three Triple-A National Championships.
Doskow called 34 games with the Oakland Athletics in 2012, and two with the San Francisco Giants in 2022. Prior to joining the River Cats, Doskow was with the Fresno Grizzlies from 1998-2000, the High Desert Mavericks from 1996-1997, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels from 1993-1995.
The River Cats would like to thank Johnny for his many years of legendary calls, and plan to announce the next voice of the franchise in the coming weeks.
