Space Cowboys Publish 2022 Community Report

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today published their 2022 Community Report, detailing the organization's charitable efforts throughout the past calendar year.

The report details the Space Cowboys' fundraising efforts, reading program, diversity and inclusivity initiatives and the organization's promotion of youth sports.

"The 2022 season proved to be one of the most thrilling and rewarding seasons at Constellation Field and for our organization," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "It began with rebranding to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, punctuating an inspiring and budding partnership between the Houston Astros and Sugar Land community for decades to come."

The Space Cowboys Reading Program - presented by Texas Tamale - reached 50 schools and over 35,000 students in 2022, with the incentive of receiving Space Cowboys tickets by hitting reading benchmarks.

Through the Share 2 Care Raffle and jersey donations throughout the 2022 season, the organization raised over $70,000 benefitting local non-profits and charities. During the winter meetings, the Space Cowboys participated in a charity auction to help establish a new Boys and Girls Club in Uvalde, Texas, with the Space Cowboys package being purchased for $1,275.

The Space Cowboys fostered diversity and inclusion at Constellation Field with a Hispanic Heritage Night, Black Heritage Night, Pride Night, Sensory Inclusion Night and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

"We continue to identify ways to support communities throughout Sugar Land and the Greater Houston area and continue to welcome the opportunity to make a lasting impact off the field," said Space Cowboys Community Relations Manager, Sallie Farris.

Numerous events were held at Constellation Sports to help promote youth sports for members of the community. The Space Cowboys hosted an MiLB PLAY BALL clinic last June, featuring manager Mickey Storey and other members of the staff, that included over 200 participants to the free event. The Space Cowboys also held a Summer Baseball Camp in August that was led by Storey and included numerous other players and coaches. Other Space Cowboys community initiatives in 2022 included cancer awareness nights, blood drives, military recognitions and donations to Goodwill Houston.

The Space Cowboys will host the Houston Astros for an exhibition at 7:10 p.m. on March 27 at Constellation Field. Fans can get access to tickets by purchasing a full-season or partial-season ticketing plan for the 2023 season. For information on all Space Cowboys 2023 ticketing plans, fans can visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

