Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Express, 11-1
May 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Round Rock's Shaun Anderson spun 7.0 frames of one-run ball with 10 strikeouts while the Express offense scored multiple runs in three innings to claim an 11-1 triumph over Albuquerque Sunday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Topes Scope: - Tonight's attendance of 12,011 is the highest of the season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park and the second-highest in Minor League Baseball (highest: Triple-A Toledo, 12,800). The Isotopes also hold the fifth and sixth largest crowds in MiLB in 2024.
-The Isotopes drew back-to-back five-digit crowds for the 51st time in team history (Saturday: 11,417).
-For the year over 21 openings, Albuquerque has drawn a total attendance of 138,884-the highest in MiLB (second: Triple-A Las Vegas, 127,663).
-Coco Montes tripled in the fourth frame, giving the Isotopes an MiLB-leading 17 three-baggers on the year. They've tallied a triple in 12 of 33 games.
-The Isotopes lost by 10 runs, the fourth time in 2024 the club has lost by 10-plus tallies (twice against Round Rock). The 10-run loss is the fourth-largest margin of defeat on the year.
-The Isotopes scored one run or fewer in three-straight games for the fourth time in team history (also: July 24-26, 2018, vs. OKC; May 24-26, 2015, at Round Rock/New Orleans and May 5-7, 2003, vs. Salt Lake and at Tucson).
-The Isotopes surrendered double-digit runs for the 12th time this year (second time in last nine games).
-Over the five losses to the Express, Albuquerque went a combined 4-for-33 with runners in scoring position.
-Albuquerque went 3-9 over the 12-game homestand (two wins: Oklahoma City; one win: Round Rock) tying the worst record during a 12-game homestand (also: Sept. 6-18, 2022).
-The Isotopes allowed three first-inning runs tonight and yielded 11 over the six-game series. For the year, the club has surrendered 34 first-inning tallies, the most in Triple-A.
-Anderson is the first opposing starting pitcher to toss 7.0 innings since El Paso's Anderson Espinoza tossed 7.0 shutout frames Aug. 19, 2019.
-Additionally, Anderson's 10 punchouts are the most against the Isotopes since Salt Lake's Kenny Rosenberg also fanned 10 June 2, 2023, in Utah.
-Thomas Ponticelli walked four batters over 3.1 frames. It's the eighth time an Isotopes starter has walked four-plus in an outing.
-Right-handed reliever Reagan Todd made his first affiliated appearance in 623 days after undergoing "Tommy John" surgery at the end of the 2022 season. He tossed a scoreless inning without allowing a hit or walk.
-Jimmy Herron collected a single to extend his on-base streak to 21 games, every contest he's played in 2024. His streak is tied for the longest active on-base streak in Triple-A (also: David Hensley, Sugar Land and Shay Whitcomb, Sugar Land).
-Coco Montes tallied his 13th multi-hit contest of the year and his sixth in his last 10 contests. He recorded his second triple of the year, each coming in the last four games.
-Sam Hilliard registered his team-leading 14th multi-hit contest of the year with two singles. It's his seventh in his last 12 contests.
On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes travel to El Paso to take on the Chihuahuas in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:05 pm from Southwest University Park. The Isotopes have yet to announce a starter while El Paso is scheduled to start Gabe Mosser.
