Space Cowboys Return Home to Take on the Oklahoma City Baseball Club

May 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - After concluding a 12-game road trip against the Reno Aces and the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to Constellation Field to start a six-game series from Tuesday, May 7 through Sunday, May 12 with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:05 pm

$5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas will be available throughout the evening, and it is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United Health Care. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Oklahoma City @ 11:05 am

The Space Cowboys play a special 11:05 am game on Baseball in Education Day for the second of three midweek day games. Gates will open at 9:30 am to welcome students to Constellation Field.

It is also Dollar Dog Day presented by Texas Chili Company. $1 hot dogs are available at concession stands throughout Constellation Field during the day. Plus, bring your four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, May 9 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:35 pm

Start the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers and select domestic drafts are available until last call! Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Friday, May 10 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

Friday marks the start of Fauxback Weekend. Set as a 'Fauxback' to match the style of a bygone era, the Space Cowboys are entering an alternate timeline wearing the caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 'when they existed' in the decades of the past beginning on May 10 and every Friday home game through August 9.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Fauxbaux Tumbler presented by Constellation when gates open at 5:30 pm. Stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday, with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Additionally, it is Scout Night presented by Texas Parks & Wildlife. Scout groups that book in advance can participate in a pregame parade along with an optional sleepover on the field postgame. More information on Scout Night can be found here.

Saturday, May 11 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:05 pm

For day two of Fauxbaux Weekend, come out to the ballpark extra early to grab a Replica Fauxbaux Jersey presented by Houston Methodist, given to the first 2,000 fans. The gates will open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Sunday, May 12 vs. Oklahoma CIty @ 2:05 pm

Sugar Land's series against Oklahoma City comes to an end Sunday on Mother's Day. The first 2,000 fans will receive a navy Crossbody Bag presented by Constellation when the gates open at 12:30 pm. The Space Cowboys will also wear special Mother's Day hats on the field, and the on-field style hats will be available for purchase at the Galaxy Gift Shop.

Also, on the third Orion's Kids Day of the year, arrive early for pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, it's a special 'Mom's Run the Bases,' along with Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

