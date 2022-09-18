Isotopes Drop Series Finale, 11-7

Albuquerque, NM - The Dodgers scored double-digit runs for the third-straight game to send them to an 11-7 win over the Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

With the loss, Albuquerque dropped the series against Oklahoma City, 4-2.

Offensively, the Isotopes managed just six hits, a double and one homer. D.J. Peterson led the way with a three-run dinger. Ezequiel Tovar and Tyler Hill each tallied two hits while Dom Nuñez recorded one hit.

The Isotopes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run round-tripper by Peterson.

In the third frame, the Dodgers completed a three-run inning of their own with back-to-back homers by Drew Avans and Ryan Noda. However, Albuquerque retook the lead, 4-3, in the home half when Nuńez collected an RBI single.

But the Dodgers plated three more runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead on a Michael Busch three-run clout. An inning later, they scored three runs for the third time to take a 9-4 lead.

The Isotopes added a run in the sixth on throwing error.

In the seventh, Oklahoma City scored another run, taking a 10-5 advantage.

The Isotopes added two runs in the eighth on a Tovar RBI single and the sixth Dodger fielding error. An inning later, the Dodgers scored their 11th and final run.

Brandon Gold took the loss after tossing 5.1 innings and allowing nine runs on nine hits, three homers and three walks with one punchout

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes have lost 80 games for the fourth time in franchise history (2014, 2015 and 2019).

-Albuquerque now has 226 homers on the year-the most in all of pro ball (New York Yankees, 231).

-Peterson blasted his 19th homer of the season. If hits one more, it will be the first time he's hit 20 in a season since he hit 31 in 2014 between High-A and Double-A. He also has a three-game RBI streak for the fourth time this season.

-Hill recorded his first multi-hit effort with the Isotopes and first since August 20 with Double-A Hartford. He also tallied his first extra-base hit since August 20.

-Tovar has registered back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since June 22-23 with Double-A Hartford. He has also collected a base hit in all three games with the Isotopes. Has a two-game RBI streak.

-The Isotopes have allowed back-to-back homers nine times on the season (last: Sept. 6 vs. El Paso, Kyle Martin and Thomas Milone) after Drew Avans and Ryan Noda hit two-straight in the third.

-Oklahoma City committed six errors-the most by an opposing team in a game this season and most since at least 2016. With the Isotopes committing an error in the ninth, the teams combined for seven errors-the most in a game this season and most since at least 2016.

-Albuquerque is now 11-12 in day games and 6-5 at home.

-Gold allowed three homers for the fifth time this season. Additionally, he relented a season-high nine runs-tied for his career-high and tied for the second-most surrendered by an Isotopes starter this season.

-The Isotopes are 13-11 in series finales and 7-6 at home.

-Albuquerque is 6-3 in Mariachis jerseys this season while 4-2 on the road.

-The Dodgers have won four-straight over the Isotopes twice this season. They also won the season series, 12-6.

-The Isotopes have allowed double-digit runs to the Dodgers in seven of the 18 contests this year. Additionally, they have relented double-digit runs in three-straight games for the third time this year (April 9-12 and August 26-28) and first occurrence against the Dodgers.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes will begin their final road series of the year when they take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in a six-game set starting Tuesday at 5:05 pm MST.

