Rough Fifth Inning Leads to Bees' Loss at Sugar Land

September 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys used a pair of long balls to defeat the Salt Lake Bees 6-1 on Saturday night. Salt Lake starter Janson Junk gave up a solo shot to Justin Dirden in the second to fall behind 1-0 before Sugar Land broke it open with a four run fifth inning that was capped off by a three run homer by Corey Julks.

The Bees would spoil the shutout with a run in the eighth inning. Jose Gomez led off with a single and moved to second when Jake Palomaki was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Gomez scored on a ground out by Dillon Thomas.

Junk (1-7) was charged with the loss, as he went four and two-third innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. The Bees managed just seven hits in the game and were led by Orlando Martinez, with a pair of singles, one of which was a bunt base hit. The bullpen combination of Gerardo Reyes, Jonathan Aro, Ty Buttrey and Oliver Ortega combined to allow just one run on four hits in three and one-third innings.

