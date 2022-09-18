Space Cowboys Walk It off for Series Win over Salt Lake
September 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In their first-ever series against the Salt Lake Bees, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys notched a series win with a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.
Corey Julks provided the Space Cowboys with the game-winning run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning. The inning started with Edwin Diaz reaching on an error, moving Scott Manea, who had started the inning on second base, to third. Jake Meyers was then intentionally walked, leading to Julks recording the walk-off hit-by-pitch.
Brett Conine, Jimmy Endersby, Seth Martinez and Enoli Paredes combined for the Space Cowboys shutout. Conine and Endersby each tossed four innings, with Endersby not surrendering a hit in his piggyback relief effort. The Space Cowboys pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit in the win.
Paredes picked up the win after navigating a scoreless 10th inning and striking out a batter. Julks collected two of the Space Cowboys' three hits on the afternoon. Jake Meyers collected the other Space Cowboys hit with a single in the sixth.
Salt Lake was the final team the Space Cowboys had yet to play since joining the Pacific Coast League as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros in 2021.
Following a Monday off day, the Space Cowboys will begin their final home series of the season at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.
