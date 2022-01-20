Isotopes Annual Job Fair Goes Online
January 20, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are currently accepting applications for dozens of jobs that are available for the upcoming season. These positions are the seasonal, game day opportunities needed to operate New Mexico's premier family entertainment venue for approximately 100 Isotopes games, soccer matches and other events at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
The application process will be done exclusively online this year, with specific instructions available on the Isotopes' website.
The Isotopes and Spectra, the stadium food services provider, will be accepting applications for a variety of exciting positions. The following openings will be available:
ISOTOPES POSITIONS SPECTRA FOOD SERVICES POSITIONS
Access Controller Bartender
Bag Checker/Gate Greeter Cashier
Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant Catering Runner
Cleaning Staff Catering Supervisor
Fun Zone Attendant Concession Stand Leader
Grounds Crew (Game Day) Concession Supervisor
Groundskeeper (Full-Time Seasonal) Cook
Metal Detector/Divestor Dishwasher
Music Operator Prep Cook
Parking Attendant Security Personnel
Pro Shop Attendant Warehouse Worker
Promo Crew
Security
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Videoboard Operator
Job seekers can expect game day positions to run from mid-March through mid-October, depending on the position.
