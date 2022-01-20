Isotopes Annual Job Fair Goes Online

January 20, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are currently accepting applications for dozens of jobs that are available for the upcoming season. These positions are the seasonal, game day opportunities needed to operate New Mexico's premier family entertainment venue for approximately 100 Isotopes games, soccer matches and other events at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

The application process will be done exclusively online this year, with specific instructions available on the Isotopes' website.

The Isotopes and Spectra, the stadium food services provider, will be accepting applications for a variety of exciting positions. The following openings will be available:

ISOTOPES POSITIONS SPECTRA FOOD SERVICES POSITIONS

Access Controller Bartender

Bag Checker/Gate Greeter Cashier

Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant Catering Runner

Cleaning Staff Catering Supervisor

Fun Zone Attendant Concession Stand Leader

Grounds Crew (Game Day) Concession Supervisor

Groundskeeper (Full-Time Seasonal) Cook

Metal Detector/Divestor Dishwasher

Music Operator Prep Cook

Parking Attendant Security Personnel

Pro Shop Attendant Warehouse Worker

Promo Crew

Security

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Videoboard Operator

Job seekers can expect game day positions to run from mid-March through mid-October, depending on the position.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.