BLW (Part 2) Individual Game Tickets: Arizona vs. Colorado (March 18-19); Go on Sale Tuesday, January 25

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that individual game tickets for Big League Weekend (Part 2) featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies will go on sale on Tuesday, January 25 through Ticketmaster.com at noon pacific time.

The schedule for the two Major League Baseball Spring Training games at Las Vegas Ballpark®:

Friday, March 18: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 19: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies at 1:05 p.m.

Big League Weekend Individual game tickets start at $25 per seat. For more information, please call the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200.

"We are excited to have two Big League Weekends in 2022, after a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome back the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies from the National League West for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

"We are grateful to be considered by Major League Baseball to represent the league during this series, as we have with past trips to other great destinations like Australia and Mexico," Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall said. "We have a tremendous following in Las Vegas due to our close proximity and we look forward to our local passionate D-backs fans having the opportunity to travel and be in attendance as well."

"We're looking forward to bringing Rockies baseball to Las Vegas and to a fanbase that may not normally have the chance to see our club in person," Rockies President / COO Greg Feasel said. "It's a fantastic opportunity to come back to Las Vegas to showcase Major League Baseball, and we are excited that the Rockies have the opportunity to be a part of this special event."

Arizona will make their third all-time appearance (2001, 2002) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Diamondbacks faced the Los Angeles Dodgers twice at Cashman Field. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks, 5-4, on March 29, 2001 before a sellout crowd of 11,788. The Dodgers then defeated the D-backs, 7-5, on March 28, 2002 before a sellout crowd of 12,422.

Colorado will make their fourth all-time appearance (2000, 2003, 2009) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Philadelphia defeated Colorado, 1-0, on March 31, 2000 before a Cashman Field before a crowd of 6,602. Oakland defeated Colorado, 11-9, on April 1, 2000 before a crowd of 8,456. The Dodgers then defeated the Rockies, 5-3, on March 27, 2003 before a sellout crowd of 9,966. The Rockies last appearance was in 2009 with a two-game series against Seattle at Cashman Field. The Rockies defeated the Mariners twice: 6-3 on April 3 before a crowd of 6,221; 6-5 on April 4 before a crowd of 7,472.

The Aviators will open their 40th calendar season in the Silver State in both the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led 2021 Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590 in 65 dates which included six sellouts.

