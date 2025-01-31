Isotopes Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule; Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday, February 24
January 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 2025 season, presented by New Mexico Aging Services.
The slate is filled with 16 Fireworks Shows, six Mariachis games, Dukes Retro Night, July 4 th, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and numerous other theme nights and giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include jerseys, hats, a Mariachis poncho and a Lowrider paint-your-own bobblehead.
See below for themed promotional schedule.
Mariachis de Nuevo México:
The popular Mariachis series, presented by Corona Extra, returns to RGCU Field with six exciting games planned. The promotions include:
Date Theme Sponsor
Saturday, April 5 Adult Mariachis Poncho giveaway Pepsi
(first 3,000 fans 16 & older)
Sunday, May 4 Cuatro de Mayo Celebración PLUS an Adult Rio Grande Credit Union
Mariachis Jersey giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 &
older)
Saturday, June 14 Dia de Los Ninos PLUS Post-Game Fireworks Show New Mexico Highlands
University Rio Rancho Center
Saturday, July 5 Lowrider Night PLUS Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Pepsi
Bobbleheads giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
Saturday, August 9 Tamalewood Night PLUS Post-Game Fireworks
Show
Sunday, September 21 Final Fiesta PLUS Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway Toyota
(first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and Fan Appreciation
Day
The Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees a seat to every Mariachis game and comes with an exclusive specialty Mariachis hat, goes on sale Wednesday, February 12 for just $145, a significant savings off the game day price.
Fireworks Shows :
Sixteen Fireworks Shows light up the 2025 schedule, with shows every month. Fireworks Shows are as follows:
Date Sponsor
Saturday, April 19 Power Ford
Friday, May 2 Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express
Saturday, May 3 New Mexico Aging Services
Friday, May 16
Saturday, May 17 Melloy Los Lunas
Saturday, May 31 Eastern New Mexico University
Saturday, June 14 New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center
Sunday, June 15 AARP
Thursday, July 3 Rio Grande Credit Union
Friday, July 4 International Protective Service
Saturday, July 19
Saturday, August 2 New Mexico Mutual
Saturday, August 9
Saturday, August 23
Friday, September 19
Saturday, September 20
Giveaway Nights:
The 2025 promotional campaign is filled with several unique giveaways:
Date Giveaway Sponsor
Tuesday, April 1 Orbit Beanies (first 2,500 fans) Gonstead Physical Medicine
Friday, April 4 Magnet Schedules (first 3,000 fans) Maddox Management LLC
Saturday, April 5 Mariachis Ponchos (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Pepsi
Saturday, April 19 Flags (first 1,500 fans)
Sunday, May 4 Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union
Friday, May 30 Cowbells (3,000 fans) New Mexico Farm & Livestock
Bureau
Sunday, June 1 Hats (first 1,500 fans) iRepairNM
Friday, June 13 Hats (first 3,000 fans) New Mexico Aging Services
Saturday, July 5 Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Bobbleheads Pepsi
(first 3,000 fans)
Friday, August 1 Jumbo Softee Baseballs (first 2,000 fans) Glasheen, Valles & Inderman
Injury Lawyers
Sunday, August 3 Lunch Bags (first 2,000 fans) Smith's
Friday, August 22 Orbit Vinyl Figurines (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi
Thursday, August 7 Magazines Albuquerque The Magazine
Saturday, September 21 Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Toyota
Holiday Games :
The Isotopes will be home for four holiday celebrations this season:
Date Holiday
Sunday, April 20 Easter (Pre-Game Candy Hunt on the field)
Sunday, June 15 Father's Day (Pre-Game catch on the field) | Juneteenth Celebration
Friday, July 4 Independence Day
Bark in the Park :
Bring your pup to the park as the Isotopes will host two Bark in the Park games:
Date
Sunday, April 6
Sunday, September 7
Dollar Dog Nights:
The annual favorite "Dollar Dog Night" returns for two games this season. Feed the whole family for just $1 per hot dog as you enjoy our National Pastime:
Date
Tuesday, April 29
Tuesday, July 29
Additional Theme Nights :
Other specialty promotional nights include:
Date Theme
Tuesday, April 15 Jackie Robinson Night
Friday, April 18 Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly
Thursday, May 15 Asian American Pacific Islander Night
Sunday, May 18 Salute to Services
Friday, May 30 Country Night
Saturday, May 31 Science Night
Sunday, June 1 Pride Night
Wednesday, June 11 Youth Summer Program Day
Tuesday, July 1 Taco Tuesday
Wednesday, July 2 Youth Summer Program Day
Sunday, July 6 Orbit's Birthday Celebration
Friday, July 18 First Responders Night
Saturday, July 19 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night
Friday, August 1 Stand Up to Cancer Night
Saturday, August 2 Dukes Retro Night/Albuquerque Baseball Hall of Fame Pre-Game Induction Ceremony
Friday, August 8 Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
Sunday, August 10 All Faiths Night
Wednesday, August 20 Nacho Average Wednesday
Friday, August 22 Deaf Culture Night
Thursday, September 4 Women in Sports Night
Saturday, September 6 Looney Tunes Day/Saturday Morning Cartoons
September 19-21 Fan Appreciation Weekend
The Isotopes will host 75 games during the 2025 season, with the Home Opener scheduled for April 1 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park against the Salt Lake Bees at 6:35 PM. Click here for the complete schedule. The promotional schedule is subject to change in-season with additions. Updates will be posted to abqisotopes.com and the club's social media pages.
Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 24. For information about Season Ticket Memberships, the new Weekend Plan, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.
