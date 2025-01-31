Isotopes Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule; Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday, February 24

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 2025 season, presented by New Mexico Aging Services.

The slate is filled with 16 Fireworks Shows, six Mariachis games, Dukes Retro Night, July 4 th, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and numerous other theme nights and giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include jerseys, hats, a Mariachis poncho and a Lowrider paint-your-own bobblehead.

See below for themed promotional schedule.

Mariachis de Nuevo México:

The popular Mariachis series, presented by Corona Extra, returns to RGCU Field with six exciting games planned. The promotions include:

Date Theme Sponsor

Saturday, April 5 Adult Mariachis Poncho giveaway Pepsi

(first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Sunday, May 4 Cuatro de Mayo Celebración PLUS an Adult Rio Grande Credit Union

Mariachis Jersey giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 &

older)

Saturday, June 14 Dia de Los Ninos PLUS Post-Game Fireworks Show New Mexico Highlands

University Rio Rancho Center

Saturday, July 5 Lowrider Night PLUS Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Pepsi

Bobbleheads giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

Saturday, August 9 Tamalewood Night PLUS Post-Game Fireworks

Show

Sunday, September 21 Final Fiesta PLUS Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway Toyota

(first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and Fan Appreciation

Day

The Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees a seat to every Mariachis game and comes with an exclusive specialty Mariachis hat, goes on sale Wednesday, February 12 for just $145, a significant savings off the game day price.

Fireworks Shows :

Sixteen Fireworks Shows light up the 2025 schedule, with shows every month. Fireworks Shows are as follows:

Date Sponsor

Saturday, April 19 Power Ford

Friday, May 2 Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express

Saturday, May 3 New Mexico Aging Services

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17 Melloy Los Lunas

Saturday, May 31 Eastern New Mexico University

Saturday, June 14 New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center

Sunday, June 15 AARP

Thursday, July 3 Rio Grande Credit Union

Friday, July 4 International Protective Service

Saturday, July 19

Saturday, August 2 New Mexico Mutual

Saturday, August 9

Saturday, August 23

Friday, September 19

Saturday, September 20

Giveaway Nights:

The 2025 promotional campaign is filled with several unique giveaways:

Date Giveaway Sponsor

Tuesday, April 1 Orbit Beanies (first 2,500 fans) Gonstead Physical Medicine

Friday, April 4 Magnet Schedules (first 3,000 fans) Maddox Management LLC

Saturday, April 5 Mariachis Ponchos (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Pepsi

Saturday, April 19 Flags (first 1,500 fans)

Sunday, May 4 Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union

Friday, May 30 Cowbells (3,000 fans) New Mexico Farm & Livestock

Bureau

Sunday, June 1 Hats (first 1,500 fans) iRepairNM

Friday, June 13 Hats (first 3,000 fans) New Mexico Aging Services

Saturday, July 5 Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Bobbleheads Pepsi

(first 3,000 fans)

Friday, August 1 Jumbo Softee Baseballs (first 2,000 fans) Glasheen, Valles & Inderman

Injury Lawyers

Sunday, August 3 Lunch Bags (first 2,000 fans) Smith's

Friday, August 22 Orbit Vinyl Figurines (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi

Thursday, August 7 Magazines Albuquerque The Magazine

Saturday, September 21 Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Toyota

Holiday Games :

The Isotopes will be home for four holiday celebrations this season:

Date Holiday

Sunday, April 20 Easter (Pre-Game Candy Hunt on the field)

Sunday, June 15 Father's Day (Pre-Game catch on the field) | Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, July 4 Independence Day

Bark in the Park :

Bring your pup to the park as the Isotopes will host two Bark in the Park games:

Date

Sunday, April 6

Sunday, September 7

Dollar Dog Nights:

The annual favorite "Dollar Dog Night" returns for two games this season. Feed the whole family for just $1 per hot dog as you enjoy our National Pastime:

Date

Tuesday, April 29

Tuesday, July 29

Additional Theme Nights :

Other specialty promotional nights include:

Date Theme

Tuesday, April 15 Jackie Robinson Night

Friday, April 18 Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly

Thursday, May 15 Asian American Pacific Islander Night

Sunday, May 18 Salute to Services

Friday, May 30 Country Night

Saturday, May 31 Science Night

Sunday, June 1 Pride Night

Wednesday, June 11 Youth Summer Program Day

Tuesday, July 1 Taco Tuesday

Wednesday, July 2 Youth Summer Program Day

Sunday, July 6 Orbit's Birthday Celebration

Friday, July 18 First Responders Night

Saturday, July 19 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night

Friday, August 1 Stand Up to Cancer Night

Saturday, August 2 Dukes Retro Night/Albuquerque Baseball Hall of Fame Pre-Game Induction Ceremony

Friday, August 8 Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Sunday, August 10 All Faiths Night

Wednesday, August 20 Nacho Average Wednesday

Friday, August 22 Deaf Culture Night

Thursday, September 4 Women in Sports Night

Saturday, September 6 Looney Tunes Day/Saturday Morning Cartoons

September 19-21 Fan Appreciation Weekend

The Isotopes will host 75 games during the 2025 season, with the Home Opener scheduled for April 1 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park against the Salt Lake Bees at 6:35 PM. Click here for the complete schedule. The promotional schedule is subject to change in-season with additions. Updates will be posted to abqisotopes.com and the club's social media pages.

Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 24. For information about Season Ticket Memberships, the new Weekend Plan, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

