Isotopes Announce 2025 Coaching Staff; Pedro Lopez Back for Third Year as Manager

January 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes, in conjunction with the Colorado Rockies, today announced their 2025 coaching staff with the return of third-year Manager Pedro Lopez, Bench Coach Michael Ryan, Hitting Coach Jordan Pacheco, and Pitching Coach Chris Michalak.

Lopez, the eighth manager in Isotopes history, enters his third season at the helm in his fifth overall year with the club. He previously served as Albuquerque's hitting coach in 2021 and bench coach in 2022. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native is beginning his 21 st year as a Minor League manager and fourth at the Triple-A level (2017, Las Vegas) after stints in the Texas Rangers (2001-05, 2007) and New York Mets (2011-19) farm systems. Over his 20 seasons as a manager, Lopez has a 1,105-1,151 overall record and appeared in seven playoffs, including winning the Double-A Eastern League Championship in 2014 with the Binghamton Mets. He won his 1,000 th game as a manager June 4, 2023, in a 7-1 victory over Salt Lake. As a player, Lopez was drafted in the 21 st round by San Diego in the 1988 MLB Draft and played 13 Minor League seasons with the Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, reaching Triple-A on four occasions.

Ryan begins his second season as the Isotopes' bench coach after serving in the role last year. The former outfielder played in 33 games for the 2008 Isotopes and hit nine homers when the club was a Marlins affiliate. He and Michalak were teammates on that Isotopes squad for four days in late July. Ryan, a 5 th round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in 1996 out of Indiana High School (Indiana, PA), played in 149 MLB games over parts of five seasons with the Twins (2002-05) and Angels (2010). After retiring in 2011, Ryan entered the coaching ranks in 2012 as a coach for the Double-A Altoona Curve (Pirates). He then managed in the Pirates organization at three levels for seven seasons with stops at Single-A West Virginia (2013-14), High-A Bradenton (2015-16) and Double-A Altoona (2017-19), while winning the Florida State League in 2016 and Eastern League in 2017. Over his three years with Altoona Ryan compiled a 221-197 managerial record-the most wins for a manager in Curve history. After the cancellation of the 2020 MiLB season, Ryan joined the Cubs organization and managed the High-A South Bend Cubs in 2021 followed by a stint as the Double-A Tennessee Smokies manager from 2022 - June 2023. His 2022 Smokies squad lost in the league finals.

Pacheco, an Albuquerque native, is back for his fourth season as the Isotopes hitting coach. A 2004 graduate of La Cueva High School, Pacheco then attended the University of New Mexico, where he was one of the most prolific offensive players in school history. He compiled a .384 average with 59 doubles, eight triples, 25 home runs and 145 RBI over three seasons from 2005-07 and was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2007. Pacheco was drafted in the 9th round by the Rockies in 2007 and eventually made his Major League debut with Colorado in 2011. His Major League career also included stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014) and Cincinnati Reds (2015-16). Pacheco retired from playing in 2021 and spent the end of that season as an assistant coach with the Grand Junction Rockies (Pioneer League).

Michalak returns for his third year as Albuquerque's pitching coach. He previously pitched for the Dukes in 2000, followed by stints with the Isotopes in 2004 and 2008. He appeared in 61 Major League games (24 starts) over five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (1998), Toronto Blue Jays (2001), Texas Rangers (2001-02) and Cincinnati Reds (2006). Michalak's professional career spanned 17 seasons and was a 12 th round draft pick by Oakland in 1993. He finished the 2000 campaign with an 11-3 record and 4.26 ERA, leading the Albuquerque Dukes in wins. Michalak started the second-to-last game in Dukes history, giving up two runs in six innings during Game 4 of a PCL first-round playoff series at Memphis on Sept. 9, 2000. Over 26 games (four starts) with the Isotopes in 2004 and 2008, he was 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA. Michalak retired following the 2009 season and has been in the coaching ranks since, including stops as pitching coach for the Hagerstown Suns (2010-11), Potomac Nationals (2012-13) and Harrisburg Senators (2014-17). He was the Minor League pitching coordinator for the Miami Marlins from 2018-20 and coached in the Washington Nationals organization from 2021-22.

Head Athletic Trainer Hoshi Mizutani is returning in his same role for a fifth season in Albuquerque. Mizutani is in his seventh year with the Rockies after serving as the trainer for Hartford (2018-19). Physical Performance Coach Mason Rook will also return for his third year with the club.

Albuquerque is set to begin its 22 nd season in franchise history on Friday, March 28 at 7:45 MT pm when it travels to Sacramento for a three-game set against the River Cats. The 2025 Home Opener at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is slated for Tuesday, April 1 at 6:35 pm versus the Salt Lake Bees.

For information about Season Ticket Memberships, the new Weekend Plan, Flex/Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255. Individual game tickets will go on sale Monday, February 24.

