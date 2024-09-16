Islanders Sign F Nathan Leek

September 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







On Monday afternoon, Head Coach & General Manager Jim Hulton announced the signing of F Nathan Leek to the team.

From Alliston, Ontario, Leek is a left-sided shot who spent the 2023/24 season with the Leamington Flyers of the OJHL, racking up 9 goals and 10 assists in 24 games played.

"I think the thing that jumps off the page with Nathan is his size. It's no secret we've been trying to acquire size and physicality and Nathan fits those categories," said Hulton.

Leek will have his first chance to play when the Islanders hit the ice for their home opener on Saturday against the Halifax Mooseheads.

