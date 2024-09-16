Friend Turned Foe: Coach Mac Returns to Saint John

September 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Once a friend, now a foe. Coach Mac returns to Saint John on Friday night as the Moncton Wildcats come town for our Home Opener!

Take advantage of our 20th Anniversary Special and get both Opening Weekend games for $20, plus taxes and fees.

PLUS, enjoy 2-for-1 Hot Dogs at TD Station concessions during both games, pick up limited edition 20th anniversary merchandise before it's gone, and if you're lucky, you might take home a lot of cash as the Home Opener 50/50 pot is already over $9,000.

Visit the TD Station Box Office, call (506) 657-1234, or go to tickets.tdstation.com to purchase your tickets and secure your spot for a weekend full of excitement.

