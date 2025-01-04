Islanders Open the New Year with Two Victories vs. Saint John

January 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders put on a dominant performance against the Saint John Sea Dogs, winning 5-1 to secure their second consecutive win in as many nights.

From the opening puck drop, the Isles showcased their intensity, physicality, and skill in what was a complete team effort. The Islanders' fast start, combined with excellent goaltending and solid defense, made it a long night for the Sea Dogs.

1st Period: Islanders Come Out Flying

It was a fast and physical start to the game with both teams getting a feel for the action. Five minutes into the game, the shots were tied at 1-1, but it was the Islanders who would strike first. Marcus Kearsey with a beautiful wrap-around goal, beating Saint John goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel for the 1-0 lead at 13:34. Kearsey's goal, assisted by Ross Campbell and Simon Hughes, set the tone for the Islanders' offensive pressure.

Not long after, the Islanders made it 2-0 with Max Jardine's first-ever QMJHL goal. Jardine blasted a shot from the point, giving the Isles a comfortable two-goal advantage at 11:35. The Islanders dominated the early stages, outshooting Saint John 6-3 at that point.

The Sea Dogs quickly made a goaltending change, pulling Gravel in favor of backup Robinson. But the Islanders weren't done yet. Goaltender Nicolas Ruccia made a huge breakaway save with 6:27 remaining to keep the Sea Dogs off the board and maintain their 2-0 lead.

The Islanders faced their first penalty of the game at 14:20 when Kyle Powers was called for cross-checking, but their penalty kill was up to the challenge, stifling the Sea Dogs' power play and leaving them with no shots.

At the end of the 1st period, the Islanders held a 2-0 lead despite the Sea Dogs finishing with a slight edge in shots, 12-10.

2nd Period: Islanders Take Control

The 2nd period was more of the same as the Islanders continued to take control.

Just 1:41 into the period, newcomer Jabez Seymour scored his first goal as an Islander, extending the lead to 3-0. Seymour's goal, assisted by Kyle Powers and Ethan Montroy, gave the Isles a 3-goal cushion early in the middle frame.

Simon Hughes joined the scoring fun shortly thereafter, as he buried one past Robinson at 15:59 to give the Islanders a commanding 4-0 lead. It was a beautiful passing play, with Hughes being set up by Max Jardine, who had a standout game and was proving to be a key offensive contributor.

The Sea Dogs got on the board at the 6-minute mark when Ben Amyot found the back of the net to break up Ruccia's shutout bid. The score was now 4-1 in favor of the Islanders, but the Sea Dogs' hopes of mounting a comeback were short-lived.

Charlottetown got its first power play of the game at 9:41 when Saint John's Olivier Groulx was called for hooking, but they couldn't capitalize. The Islanders also killed off another penalty midway through the period when Owen Conrad was sent to the box for interference. Their penalty kill was outstanding, not allowing a single shot on goal during either man advantage.

As the period wound down, the Islanders kept their foot on the gas, and despite a couple of sloppy moments late in the frame, they finished the period strong. After 40 minutes, the Islanders led 4-1, outshooting Saint John 23-16.

3rd Period: Islanders Close it Out

The 3rd period began with both teams looking a little disjointed after such a dominant performance by the Islanders. Despite the game becoming a bit sloppy, Charlottetown remained in control.

Midway through the final frame, the Islanders kept up their pressure and Nathan Leek added another goal for Charlottetown to make it 5-1. The tally, assisted by Brayden Stumpf and Anthony Flanagan, came at the 7:10 mark and all but sealed the victory for the Isles. This was Leek's team-leading 12th goal of the season.

The Islanders continued to dominate, outshooting the Sea Dogs 27-20 at this point.

The Sea Dogs got a chance on the power play when Kyle Powers was called for hooking with just over 5 minutes remaining, but the Islanders' penalty kill remained perfect. The game wound down with the Islanders maintaining a comfortable lead, closing out the game with a 5-1 victory.

Post-Game Thoughts

The Islanders' performance was as complete as it gets, with strong offensive contributions from a number of players and a stellar effort from goaltender Nicolas Ruccia, who was dialed in throughout. The Islanders' defense, led by strong performances from players like Max Jardine, who also scored his first QMJHL goal, and Simon Hughes, who had a solid night, kept the Sea Dogs at bay all game long.

Stars of the Game:

-1st Star: Max Jardine (1 goal, 1 assist)

-2nd Star: Nathan Leek (1 goal)

-3rd Star: Simon Hughes (1 goal, strong two-way performance)

Other notable performers included Marcus Kearsey, who scored his second goal in as many games, and newcomer Jabez Seymour, who netted his 1st goal as an Islander.

With this victory, the Islanders have now evened the season series against the Sea Dogs at 3 wins each.

The Islanders will look to continue their strong play as they head into their next stretch of games, riding a wave of confidence after their dominant 5-1 victory over their maritime rivals.

