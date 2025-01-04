Eagles Acquire 18-Year-Old Nathan Plouffe from Remparts

January 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today the club has acquired 18-year-old left winger Nathan Plouffe from the Quebec Remparts in exchange for a fifth round draft pick in 2025.

Plouffe (Blainville, QC) is in his second season with Quebec and has scored three goals and two assists in 32 games this season.

Standing 6'2, 194lbs Plouffe is seen as a big bodied winger who excels during special teams play by Couturier.

"Nathan is a reliable penalty kill specialist and will be a needed piece for us to make a run," he said. "He is a big body and a guy we will have for the next two years which is important for us."

Plouffe was initially drafted by the Remparts in the fifth round, 90th overall during the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft.

