Islanders Look to Grab Statement Win in Cape Breton with Playoffs in Sight

February 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are riding high after yet another dominant performance, taking down the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 on Friday night. Now, they shift their focus to a massive Sunday afternoon showdown against the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200, with puck drop set for 3 PM.

Winners of 15 of their last 19 games, the Islanders are the hottest team in the QMJHL since the holiday break.

They currently sit just 1 point behind Acadie-Bathurst in the standings with a game in hand and are 4 points back of Cape Breton, making today's matchup a pivotal one in the playoff race.

Milestones & Momentum

This game marks a special milestone for Jaybez Seymour, who will skate in his 100th career QMJHL game.

Meanwhile, Matt Butler is on fire, having extended his point streak to 13 games in Halifax while reaching the 100-point milestone in his QMJHL career. He followed up with two more goals, continuing to be a driving force for the Isles' offense.

Defenceman Owen Conrad is also chasing history. With a 10-game point streak, he is just 2 games away from tying Lukas Cormier's franchise record for the longest point streak by a defenceman (12 games in 2021-22). He's already tied with Charlottetown legends Cody Donaghey, Pierre-Luc Lessard, and Marc-André Gragnani for 3rd all-time in that category.

Ruccia Faces Former Team

Goaltender Nicolas Ruccia, one of the hottest netminders in the league, will get the start once again for Charlottetown. Ruccia has been rock-solid in goal and will look to deliver another strong performance against his former team.

Just last season, Ruccia was a driving force for the Eagles as they made a big push towards the playoffs and surprised many with a 1st round victory on the back of Ruccia's efforts.

Battling Through Adversity

The Isles will have to rely on their depth, as they remain without key players Ross Campbell, Mathis Valente, and Marcus Kearsey due to injury. While Nikita Voyaga serves the final game of his suspension.

Despite some adversity, Charlottetown has managed to secure wins against some of the CHL's top teams, including the #3 ranked team in the country Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Sherbrooke, Bathurst, and even the #2 ranked team in the country, Moncton.

Scouting the Eagles

Like the Islanders, Cape Breton has been solid in the new year, winning 5 of their last 10 games.

However, they enter today's game looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Victoriaville and Moncton. The Eagles' top player is Charlottetown native and New Jersey Devils prospect Cam Squires, who continues to be a dynamic offensive threat.

The season series has leaned in Charlottetown's favor, with the Isles winning 5 of the 7 meetings so far. A win today would not only bring them within 2 points of Cape Breton but also further cement them as one of the most dangerous teams heading into the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

After today's road game, the Isles return home for another big test next Friday against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

With only a handful of home games remaining, fans are encouraged to redeem their season ticket and 15-game packs before the end of the season.

For now, all eyes are on Centre 200, where the Isles will look to keep their red-hot streak alive in a pivotal showdown. Puck drops at 3 PM-don't miss it!

