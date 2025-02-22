Tigres Take on Wildcats on Sunday Funday

February 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Join us as we celebrate diversity and community at International Night on Sunday Funday! A big thank you to Protrans Personnel Services for sponsoring the game and donating over 150 tickets to MAGMA - AMGM to help share the excitement with newcomers to our city!

On the ice, the Wildcats are riding a 4-game hot streak and beat the Tigres in their earlier October meeting - Caleb Desnoyers had a 2-point night and potted the game-winner. The Cats hang on to 1st place in the QMJHL and have clinched a playoff spot and the regular season Maritimes Division title.

Victoriaville are on a 3-in-4 Maritimes road trip - swinging thru Cape Breton, Halifax and finally Moncton on Sunday. The Tigres are last in the QMJHL but are a 2-game win streak - beating Cape Breton 2-1 in Sydney Thursday night. Offensively, they are led by 20-year-old Olivier Houde (20G, 25A) and former Wildcat defender Francesco Iasenza, who has 22 points from the blue line.

A reminder to Season Seat Members that Skate with the Cats is happening following the game. Information for helmet & skate storage was sent out in email earlier this week. Please make sure to bring your passes from the benefits booklet.

Kids have a blast at our Sunday Funday games with bouncy castles, facepainting, presented by Par-T-Perfect. Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 2pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (2 to 2:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $15,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $15,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 2pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is a red Russell 'Moncton Wildcats' hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a white #60 ROUSSEAU.

Mathis Rousseau will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

Tigres Take on Wildcats on Sunday Funday - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.