Islanders Acquire 20-Year-Old Ruccia from Cape Breton

June 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton announced Wednesday afternoon that the team has acquired 20-year-old goaltender Nicolas Ruccia from the Cape Breton Eagles.

In exchange, the Islanders will send a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Cape Breton.

This deal seemingly solidifies the Islanders crease for the 2024-25 season; fans will likely see a Donald Hickey and Ruccia tandem between the pipes.

Originally selected 17th overall in the first round of the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, the Laval, Quebec native has spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Eagles.

