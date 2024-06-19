Eagles Schmitt Nominated for Hockey Gives Blood Award

June 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles defenceman Brayden Schmitt is being recognized for his outstanding commitment and leadership in support of Canadian Blood Services by being nominated for the Dayna Brons Honorary Award.

Brayden and two other nominees have made a "significantly positively impact towards patients that rely on Canada's Lifeline and embody many of the traits Dayna Brons was known for" according to the organization.

"Getting nominated for the Dayna Brons Honorary Award for Hockey Gives Blood means so much to me, especially because when my dad was going through cancer therapy it was blood donations that helped keep him with us for longer," Schmitt said. "I want to be that person for someone else in need. That is why I registered for the stem cell transplant and always get out to donate blood. I try to spread the word because there is always someone that needs our help just like my dad did, and 1 blood donation can save up to 3 lives."

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2024

Eagles Schmitt Nominated for Hockey Gives Blood Award - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.