@IShowSpeed's Hometown Team vs. MESSI!? Had to Pull Up
Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Eastern Conference Final with 0-4 Road Win against FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sees Season End against Messi, Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC at No. 1 San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- LAFC's 2025 Season Ends in Penalty Kick Defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Western Conference Semifinal - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps advance to first MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.