Is Suárez the MVP? 5 Things to Watch Before the MLS Playoffs: Twellman's Takes
September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action MLS action and another Luis Suárez masterclass performance!
We are in the final stretch of the regular season is upon us and today I'm going to give you the top 5 things I am looking for as we head into the playoff race: The Timbers & Rapids have both missed the playoffs the last 2 seasons, can they both make a playoff spot this year? Evander and Chris Armas certainly have their squads in a good position heading into the final stretch of the playoff race.
Have we seen the end of the Seattle Sounders? Yes, and that doesn't mean they can't do something in the playoffs but it is NOT the Seattle Sounders that we've known for the last 6-7 years.
I cannot wait for Sept 14th, a match day where we get a lot of answers to our questions. Atlanta in a must win at home vs one of the worst teams in Nashville, Miami at Philadelphia as they chase the supporters shield clinching win, and maybe Messi returns. El traffico with new players Giroud and Reus with the black and gold chasing their rivals for home field advantage and #1 seed in the West and the game of the week. Hell is Real in Cincinnati as they both chase the #2 seed in the East.
