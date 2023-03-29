IronPigs Unveil First Commonwealth FCU as New Picnic Patio Sponsor

March 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is the new presenting sponsor of the First Commonwealth FCU Picnic Patio at Coca-Cola Park.

First Commonwealth has been an IronPigs partner since 2010, and their partnership with the IronPigs has grown every year. "Our partnership started with a sponsorship sign in the outfield, but we immediately saw the value and potential to grow a mutually beneficial relationship and increase our brand visibility. We're very proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Picnic Patio and have our brand so prominently displayed at one of the Lehigh Valley's most beloved destinations, and look forward to sharing in many winning seasons at the ballpark", said Lisa Deutsch, VP, Director of Community and Employer Partner Development for First Commonwealth.

In addition to the First Commonwealth FCU Picnic Patio, First Commonwealth also sponsors the in-park Fan Cam, Phillies Score Update, social media elements and corporate suite, as well as the IronPigs being one of First Commonwealths Employer Partners, making their staff and families eligible for membership. First Commonwealth also hosts numerous events at Coca-Cola Park such as: Employer Partner Appreciation Mixers, Strategic Planning/Board retreats, and most recently in 2022, their Member Appreciation Event which had over 500 attendees.

The First Commonwealth FCU Picnic Patio is one of the premier group outing areas at Coca-Cola Park. The patio down the left-field line features a tiered picnic area, which includes field facing seats, swivel seats, high top chairs and extra wide drink rail counters. Perks of this group area include: a two-and-a-half hour all-you-can-eat buffet, unlimited soft drinks through the middle of the eighth inning, in-game group recognition on the video board, and a ceremonial first pitch for a group member among various other perks!

For more information or to book an outing at the First Commonwealth FCU Picnic Patio contact: (610) 841-PIGS (7447) x2.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.